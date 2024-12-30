Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.57 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $306.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,997,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,767 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 673.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,704 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth $60,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

