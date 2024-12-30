Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.70. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,708,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

