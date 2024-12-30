Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COWG traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $32.23. 270,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,577. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $278.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWG Free Report ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Team Financial Group LLC owned about 1.60% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

