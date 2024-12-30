Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ COWG traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $32.23. 270,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,577. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $278.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
Further Reading
