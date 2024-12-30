Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

