Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Senior Officer Sells $202,345.92 in Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $202,345.92.

Cindy Usprech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Cindy Usprech sold 859 shares of Propel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $32,899.70.

Shares of TSE PRL opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. Propel Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

PRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens raised shares of Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Propel from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

