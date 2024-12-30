Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 203,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 223,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$104.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

