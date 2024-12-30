reAlpha Tech Corp. Increases Maximum Number of Shares in At the Market Sales Agreement

On December 27, 2024, reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) announced in an 8-K filing that the company has filed a prospectus supplement to enhance the maximum number of shares of its common stock issuable under the At the Market Sales Agreement. The agreement, entered into between the company and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners on December 19, 2024, now allows for an aggregate of up to $14,275,000 in Placement Shares.

The issuance and sale of these Placement Shares will occur in compliance with the company’s registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-283284) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2024. This registration statement was declared effective on November 26, 2024, and has been supplemented by the prospectus supplement dated December 19, 2024, along with the most recent prospectus supplement.

As per the 8-K filing, a legal opinion provided by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP concerning the Placement Shares has been included as Exhibit 5.1.

Under Item 9.01 of the filing, the company listed the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 5.1: Opinion of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP.

– Exhibit 23.1: Consent of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1).

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

Emerging growth company status was confirmed by the company, and there was no indication of the use of an extended transition period for new or revised financial accounting standards.

Giri Devanur, the Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha Tech Corp., signed the report on behalf of the company on December 27, 2024.

