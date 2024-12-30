Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 56.2% in December

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Research Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

RSSS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 138,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Research Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Research Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 626,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

