Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.6 %

RMCF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 42,063 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $121,562.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,880,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,329.93. The trade was a 2.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 11,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.40. This trade represents a 7.61 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 424,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,016. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

