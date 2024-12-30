ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

SHASF traded down C$0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. 40,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,460. ShaMaran Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

