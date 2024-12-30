ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
SHASF traded down C$0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. 40,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,460. ShaMaran Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ShaMaran Petroleum
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.