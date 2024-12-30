Short Interest in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Grows By 40.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 7,320,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.63. 2,610,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,970. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,931,992.05. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Asana by 105.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 427,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $5,169,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 62.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

