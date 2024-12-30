Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declines By 34.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,082,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 996,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 138.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 412,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 594,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 43,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $9.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

