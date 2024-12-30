Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Rises By 13.0%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11,441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.15. 170,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,373. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

