Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Expands By 28.3%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,500 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 1,340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,457.9 days.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWBF remained flat at $40.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $42.62.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

