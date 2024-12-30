Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Expands By 28.3%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,500 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 1,340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,457.9 days.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBWBF remained flat at $40.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $42.62.
About Canadian Western Bank
