Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Decreases By 7.7%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Chorus Aviation Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.09. 8,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,416. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
