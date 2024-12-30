Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Decreases By 7.7%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.09. 8,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,416. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.