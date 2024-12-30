Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Decreases By 32.3%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,400 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 1,332,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,014. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

