Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Expands By 13.1%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet Stock Performance

freenet stock remained flat at $26.87 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. freenet has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $679.75 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

