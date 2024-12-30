Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Increases By 44.7%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance
FSXLF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Great Pacific Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.03.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
