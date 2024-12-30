Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Expands By 15.2%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.6 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 686. HEXPOL AB has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

