Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Expands By 15.2%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.6 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 686. HEXPOL AB has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile
