Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Increases By 12.8%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.5 days.

OTCMKTS IKTSF remained flat at $61.35 during trading hours on Monday. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

