Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Increases By 12.8%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.5 days.
Intertek Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS IKTSF remained flat at $61.35 during trading hours on Monday. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $70.83.
Intertek Group Company Profile
