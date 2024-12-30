Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Declines By 21.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 939.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PSCF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

