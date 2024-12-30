Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Rises By 12.7%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESGU traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.36. The stock had a trading volume of 472,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $134.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

