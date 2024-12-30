Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Grows By 42.9%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ITV Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,071. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.02.
About ITV
