Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Increases By 58.3%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $332,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,154. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

