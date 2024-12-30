Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Drops By 21.0%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 244,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance
Shares of KMERF stock remained flat at $35.55 during trading hours on Monday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
