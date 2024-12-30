Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Decreases By 7.1%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 3.3 %

BIB stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. 16,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,108. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIB Free Report ) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

