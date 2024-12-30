Short Interest in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Increases By 53.1%

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE PSQH traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.82. 1,957,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,318. The company has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. PSQ has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PSQ will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Lynn Loeffler bought 1,203,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,000.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,209,235 shares of company stock worth $3,273,465. Corporate insiders own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PSQ stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of PSQ worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

