Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Declines By 21.3%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.15. 2,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417. Regency Centers has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

