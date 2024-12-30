Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Drops By 32.7%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 380.0 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $16.90 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

