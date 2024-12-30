Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Drops By 32.7%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 380.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $16.90 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $19.34.
About SBM Offshore
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBM Offshore
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.