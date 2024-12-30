Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Expands By 51.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,523. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
