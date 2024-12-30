Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Expands By 51.4%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,523. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

