Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Decreases By 25.5%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,628,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 261,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 365,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 168.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $54.96 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.