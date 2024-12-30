Short Interest in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Expands By 40.0%

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.63. 679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,552. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.
WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
