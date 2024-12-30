Shuja Keen Sells 11,199 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Shuja Keen sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $245,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,607.65. This represents a 19.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shuja Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Shuja Keen sold 17,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $344,590.00.

IBEX Price Performance

IBEX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.45. 233,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,492. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 386.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IBEX by 95.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

