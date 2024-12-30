SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. 250,845 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 230,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 980,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.