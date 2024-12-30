Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Up 30.4% in December

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Starco Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STCB traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Starco Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages, and spirits and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, Skylar, Soylent, and Art of Sport brands.

