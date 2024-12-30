Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Up 30.4% in December

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Starco Brands Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:STCB traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Starco Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Starco Brands
