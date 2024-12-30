Stephen J. Barnard Sells 7,032 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 7,032 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $102,034.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,935,899.50. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 581,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,943. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mission Produce by 22.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 18.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 46.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

