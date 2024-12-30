Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 43,746,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 514% from the average session volume of 7,123,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

