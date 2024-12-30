Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Suzano Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SUZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.95. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

About Suzano

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Suzano by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 23.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 278,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.