Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.7 days.

Shares of Symrise stock remained flat at $103.09 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 942. Symrise has a 1 year low of $100.10 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

