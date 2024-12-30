Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.7 days.
Symrise Price Performance
Shares of Symrise stock remained flat at $103.09 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 942. Symrise has a 1 year low of $100.10 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97.
About Symrise
