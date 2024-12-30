The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) vs. BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Head-To-Head Comparison

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BAE Systems and The Berkeley Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 2 0 1 0 1.67 The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAE Systems and The Berkeley Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $24.98 billion 1.75 $2.31 billion N/A N/A The Berkeley Group $3.10 billion 1.62 $499.96 million N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Summary

BAE Systems beats The Berkeley Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to protect nations, businesses, and citizens. The Platforms & Services segment manufactures, and upgrades combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides naval ship repair services and the management of government-owned ammunition plants. The Air segment develops future combat air systems and falconworks. The Maritime segment provides maritime and land activities, including submarine, ship build, and support programmes. BAE Systems plc was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Camberley, the United Kingdom.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

