The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

