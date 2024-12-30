TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Further Reading

