Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,737. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

