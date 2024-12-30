Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTNP
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Pharmaceuticals
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.