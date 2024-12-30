Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 85.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 152.7% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 4,731,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,574,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,169,593 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.14. 205,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,887. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

