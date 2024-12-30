United States Antimony Corporation Announces International Antimony Supply Contract and $100 Million Shelf Registration

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) disclosed on December 30, 2024, that it has secured a new contract for international antimony supply. This follows the company’s recent announcement of a $100 million universal shelf registration filing on Form S-3.

According to the details provided, United States Antimony Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement for additional antimony supply from an international source. This agreement involves inbound shipments from Thailand, with an initial volume of 50 wet metric tons or two full containers. These shipments are expected to arrive at the Mexican port of Manzanillo in March 2025 for processing at the Company’s Madero Smelter.

The filing of a new universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was also outlined. This registration replaces the existing $25 million universal shelf registration statement set to expire in January 2025, allowing the company the flexibility to access public capital markets as needed.

Chairman and CEO, Mr. Gary C. Evans, expressed confidence in the increased antimony supply, highlighting the strategic importance of securing quality supply for the Company’s smelters. He emphasized the positive financial outlook for 2025 stemming from these developments.

Additionally, the shelf registration statement enables United States Antimony Corporation to offer up to $100 million in securities once declared effective by the SEC. The company clarified that while there are no immediate plans to issue securities, the registration provides flexibility for future financing and business opportunities.

The Company’s press release cautioned readers about forward-looking statements, underlining the inherent uncertainties and risks involved. While the management believes in the reasonableness of its expectations, actual outcomes may differ. United States Antimony Corporation reiterated its commitment to update any forward-looking statements as required by law to reflect changing circumstances or information.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to refer to the official filing for more detailed financial information and forward-looking statements. United States Antimony Corporation stated that the information provided in this 8-K filing and the attached exhibit 99.1 should not be considered as filed for any regulatory purpose but rather as furnished information.

