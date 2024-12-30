Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $230.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.72.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WM opened at $204.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average is $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $230.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.