Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Performance

WAVS opened at $10.89 on Monday. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Acquisition Ventures

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Western Acquisition Ventures at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

