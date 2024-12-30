Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 965,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $2,345,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 182.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 40,868 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $726,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

