Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,942,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 2,863,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.2 days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

YUPRF opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Yuexiu Property has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Get Yuexiu Property alerts:

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.