Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Zepp Health Price Performance

ZEPP traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.70. 80,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zepp Health has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zepp Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zepp Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $14.65 price target on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Zepp Health

Zepp Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.